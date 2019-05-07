



– If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From Broadway singers to Brazilian jazz guitar, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Sxip Shirey’s Hour of Charm: Sxip’s Bday Show

From the event description:

Sxip’s Hour of Charm is Sxip Shirey’s ongoing art variety show. Now in its seventeenth year, it has been produced at Chashama, HERE Art Center, Joe’s Pub, ART (Boston), Lincoln Center and National Sawdust. It is part of the New York City lineage of art cabaret that began with New Wave Vaudeville and Klaus Nomi.

When: Thursday, May 9, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intergenerational Jazz Jam

From the event description:

Jazz Power Initiative’s Intergenerational Jazz Jam brings together singers, musicians, dancers, spoken word artists and audiences of all ages to experience the power of jazz, community and swing. Jams take place on the second Sunday of each month from 2-5 p.m. at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, located at 58 W. 129th St. in Manhattan. Mother’s Day Celebration co-hosted by pianist Eli Yamin and special guests Bob and Curtis Stewart. After a set by the featured artists, all singers, instrumentalists, dancers and spoken word artists of all ages are invited to participate.

When: Sunday, May 12, 2-5 p.m.

Where: The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, 58 W. 129th St.

Price: $10 (RSVP with a Donation)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Songwriters in Concert

From the event description:

Feinstein’s/54 Below presents music by Broadway’s most talented emerging and established composers as part of their “Songwriters in Concert” cabaret series. An all-star cast of Broadway’s best belters will be on hand for these evenings of new tunes and classic standards, with a different composer highlighted at each show. Ticket options include adding dinner, so you can make an evening of it.

When: Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W. 54th St.

Price: $18 – $143

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brazilian Guitar Fest Featuring Guitar Hero Richard Miller

From the event description:

Richard Miller explores the richly expressive sounds of the nylon string guitar (both 7-string and 6-string) with a repertoire that includes Brazilian styles (choro, samba, bossa nova, forró, etc.), American jazz, Latin American styles (salsa, bolero, tangos, etc.) and classical guitar. He is also active as an educator, composer and writer/presenter for academic publications and conferences. He has become well-known in the Washington, D.C., area for his performances of both classical guitar music and popular Brazilian and Latin-American music and has traveled extensively for concerts and recitals in United States and Latin America.

When: Saturday, May 11, 4 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets