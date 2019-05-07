



– The site of a former gas station in Chelsea is now a premiere location for some of Manhattan’s most exclusive apartments.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got an up close look.

“This project was originally a Getty station, hence the name of the building,” said Danielle Axelrod, who is part of the development team at the Getty residences.

The new incarnation: the Getty residences on the western edge of Chelsea. The exterior may appear understated, but what awaits inside is anything but.

“The Getty residences were designed by visionary architect Peter Marino and as he was laying out the residence there was incredible focus on the relation to the High Line,” Axelrod said.

Highly stylized in 3,800 square feet, apartments hover just above Manhattan’s famed elevated park, watching the crowds through a massive 12 foot high window. There are views of the Hudson and impressive cityscapes too.

“We also have an additional 160 square feet of outdoor space,” Axelrod said.

It’s the one-of-a-kind design inside that commands attention. In the living room: Curated furnishings, rich in shape and texture, bring the space to life.

The dining room is filled with light, perfect to highlight Venetian plaster walls. The electronically controlled windows are completely cool. Small details command attention too. The custom cabinets in the brilliant kitchen are made from a material called key-non, a poured resin.

A vast, walnut-paneled corridor leads to an oversized, yet still cozy master bedroom.

“The material cost alone in this bathroom was upwards of a quarter million dollars just for the stone,” Axelrod said.

It’s imported black-veined white onyx, installed with incredible precision.

“The effect standing in this bathroom is that you are standing inside a block of marble,” Axelrod said.

Other bathrooms are just as striking, along with three additional bedrooms, one with cork lines walls used as a den.

“It has been a labor of love to build this building and… we hope people will be as happy living here as we were building it,” Axelrod said.

To live large in the Getty residences will cost you $21 million.