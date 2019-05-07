Comments
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A driver went to great lengths to use the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway and got caught.
Police say James Britt of Centereach was using a mannequin as a phony passenger to ride in the car share lane.
A highway patrolman stopped Britt, 34, near Exit 51 in Dix Hills after he became suspicious of his passenger.
The mannequin was wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans and was seated in the front passenger seat.
Britt was issued a summons. HOV violations can result in a fine and points on your license.