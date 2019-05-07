Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Entertainer Marie Osmond will officially join the ladies “The Talk” as a co-host starting in September.
She has appeared as a guest co-host dozens of times and will replace Sara Gilbert.
Gilbert announced last month that she will leave the show she created at the end of this season.
“I am so excited to be here,” said Osmond. “To be able to sit at this table with these beautiful women is a dream come true for me.”
Marie joked she always wanted sisters.
She’ll sit alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.
You can watch “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS2.