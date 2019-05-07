



– Several Long Island homeowners have been through tax reassessment confusion for months. An important deadline is Tuesday.

After glitches in the rollout and twice extending deadlines, Nassau County taxpayers challenging their reassessments have until midnight to file a grievance.

“The latest data shows us that more than 55 percent of taxpayers, property owners will be getting a tax deduction,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

A record number of Nassau homeowners – more than 253,000 out of 400,00 – are challenging their reassessments that had been frozen for nearly a decade. The Curran administration says that shifts the burden from taxpayers who grieved to those who did not.

Granting mass settlements in the past contributed to disparities and unfairness in tax assessments, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“We are processing all our files this year with the plan to give meaningful review to every single filing. There will be no mass settlements this year. Individual review for every property,” said Robin Laveman, Assessment Review Commission chairwoman.

But Republican lawmakers are expressing concern about whether the commission can truly handle the influx of challenges, and have been critical of the revaluation.

“Tell people how it’s done. How you got to their numbers in a clear concise way that makes sense. Be out there explaining it to them. Right out there in front. And maybe people would have a lot more faith in their government. Right now that doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Nassau County legislator Laura Schaefer.

The first bills affected will be October 2020. Then a five year phase-in is expected, with incremental increases of 20 percent every 12 months.