



– Mother’s Day is the No. 1 day of the year for consumer spending at local restaurants in New York state, according to an analysis of transactions at 42,000 local eateries by Womply , a provider of CRM and marketing software for small businesses . As patrons pack into New York restaurants to treat mom to brunch or dinner, average daily revenue at local restaurants surges to $2,362, an 84% increase over an average day. That sales increase is driven by an 8% bump in transaction volume and 70% increase in purchase price.

In New York City, Mother’s Day is also the No. 1 day of the year for consumer spending at local restaurants, according to Womply. Daily revenue increases to $2,802.12, up 103% over an average day, driven by a 10% increase in transaction volume and an 85% increase in purchase price.

When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of New York City’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are New York City’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Hom Bay Ridge

PHOTO: SUKI W./YELP

Topping the list is HoM Bay Ridge. Located at 8810 Third Ave. (between 88th and 89th streets) in Fort Hamilton, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blvd Wine Bar

PHOTO: OSCAR V./YELP

Next up is Long Island City’s BLVD Wine Bar, situated at 4720 Center Blvd. With four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Balthazar Restaurant

PHOTO: BALTHAZAR RESTAURANT/YELP

SoHo’s Balthazar Restaurant, located at 80 Spring St. (between Crosby and Broadway streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the French brunch spot four stars out of 2,918 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. David Zwirner

PHOTO: CAROLINA S./YELP

Topping the list is David Zwirner. Located at 525 W. 19th St. (between West Street and 10th Avenue) in Chelsea, the art gallery is the highest rated art gallery in New York City, boasting four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.

2. Moma Ps1

PHOTO: ALEXIS M./YELP

Next up is Long Island City’s MoMA PS1, situated at 22-25 Jackson Ave. With four stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp, the museum and art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. Black Mountain Wine House

PHOTO: TANYA M./YELP

First up is Carroll Gardens’ Black Mountain Wine House, situated at 415 Union St. (between Hoyt and Smith streets). With 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Wine Escape

PHOTO: PETER C./YELP

Hell’s Kitchen’s Wine Escape, located at 405 W. 44th St. (between Ninth and 10th avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews.