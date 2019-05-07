CBSN New YorkWatch Now
While the bulk of the area stays dry this afternoon, a few late showers and thunderstorms will sneak into our northwest suburbs. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with a high in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will swing through this evening with things quieting down overnight. Expect temps to fall into the low 50s again.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with generally brighter conditions to the north. Highs will be right around seasonal in the upper 60s.

As for Thursday, clouds will likely rule and we may even see a little light rain or drizzle . Temperatures will be running cooler yet again with highs only in the upper 50s or so.

