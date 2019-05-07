Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Qualified Bronx residents will be the first to receive the NYC Care card. Introduced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the card will be the key to quality and affordable health care for thousands of New Yorkers who cannot afford or are ineligible for insurance.
Residents will be able to use the card to receive their own doctor, get preventative screenings, tests, and connect to a 24/7 service to help make appointments once it launches Aug. 1.
People who are eligible to enroll in NYC Care are those who cannot afford insurance, undocumented immigrants and those ineligible for insurance.
The program will be available in all five boroughs by the end of the year.