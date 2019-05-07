



– Friends and family gathered Tuesday in Forest Hills to say a final farewell to longtime Queens District Attorney Richard Brown

Brown, 86, died Friday night. He served as Queens’ prosecutor for 27 years.

When Brown took office as Queens district attorney in 1991, crime was at record highs. Through his seven terms, he earned a reputation for being the first in the office, last to leave, and worked weekends. He regularly visited crime scenes.

He was re-elected to six terms in office until his announcement of not seeking re-election this year.

The Queens DA will be remembered in part for the major cases he prosecuted.

Notable cases prosecuted under Brown include the police involved shooting death of Sean Bell on Bell’s wedding day in 2006, and more recently, the Chanel Lewis trial for the death of Karina Vetrano.

In 1996, he won a conviction against the “Zodiac” killer, who murdered three people. And in 2001, he successfully prosecuted the two men who carried out the Wendy’s massacre in Flushing, where five people died.

“This was as horrendous a crime as one could possibly imagine,” Brown said at the time.

Before becoming district attorney, Brown served as a judge, and even presided over the arraignment for the notorious “Son of Sam” killer in 1977.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo mourned Brown as “a giant of the legal community and dedicated public servant.”

“Richard Brown was committed to making this city safer and brought hundreds of men and women into law enforcement,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Our prayers are with Judge Brown’s family and loved ones.”