YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander last month in Yonkers has turned himself in to police.
Jamir Thompson allegedly opened fire on April 25, killing 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez.
She was walking with her 9-year-old sister to get pizza and was not the intended target.
At just 15, Thompson already had a criminal history.
In 2015, he was charged with knifepoint robbery. In 2017, he was arrested again for possession of a loaded .380 caliber gun, and last November, he was charged with stabbing someone in the leg during a dispute.
Yonkers police had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.