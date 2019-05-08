



— Rockland County is taking a stand for art in public places, with a new spot to have a seat.

The installation outside the Fire Training Center is the latest in an ongoing effort to bring art to the people, and people to the arts, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Wednesday.

It’s a boxy building devoid of ornamentation, but now a touch of whimsy greets visitors.

Artist Eric David Laxman created two unique benches filled with first responder imagery, including hoses spraying water, a Dalmatian along for the ride, and the number “44,” which is Rockland’s dedicated fire identification number.

“A piece of art that you discover new things when you look at it is really a magical thing,” Laxman said.

Rockland has welcomed dozens of works of public art in recent years. In fact, the county requires public works projects to include an art element.

The one, or rather two-of-a-kind benches cost $10,000 each. County Executive Ed Day said it’s an investment in quality of life.

“I don’t spend money unnecessarily, but this really is an investment in the humanity of our county, and I look at it that way,” Day said of Laxman’s work.

MORE: Lifelike Sculptures Garnering Lots Of Attention In N.J. Town

Janet Langsam, the CEO of ArtsWestchester, said as cities work to distinguish themselves, art makes a difference.

“The point about public art is that it’s democratic. It’s in the landscape. There’s no admission,” Langsam said.

Advocates say our culture of selfies and social media makes it easier to build support for art in public places, including those in private developments. Think of “The Vessel,” already the iconic image of the massive Hudson Yards complex.

“If you have a welcoming piece of art as you enter, then it’s a different experience,” Langsam said.

Our world has a bunch of benches. It’s art that sets these apart.

Rockland County’s “Art in Public Places” initiative goes back more than 30 years. It was the first New York county to require an art element in large public works projects.