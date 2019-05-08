NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A family of six, including four children, tragically lost their lives in an early-morning fire Wednesday in Harlem.

“We’re in the business of saving lives, and in this instance we were not able to, and it’s very difficult for our members to deal with this loss also. But right now our hearts are with these poor people and their friends and family,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters.

Flames broke out around 1:40 a.m. inside a fifth-floor apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 142nd Street.

A fire in Harlem claims the life of a family of six, including four children between 3-11yrs old. They were found in the back bedrooms of their 5th floor apartment on W 142nd St + Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/87C1GfGulD — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) May 8, 2019

“It’s quite a large apartment, three bedrooms six rooms. Units were met at the door of that apartment with fire. The entire apartment was involved,” said Nigro. “They aggressively moved in, extinguished the fire, as they did when they reached the two rear bedrooms we found six occupants of that apartment deceased.”

The commissioner said the victims appear to be a 45-year-old mother, four children ranging in age from three to 11 years old, and 33-year-old man – believe to be a relative.

“They were good kids, good person. I’m so sad that this happened. It’s devastating,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Three other residents suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Some neighbors said they could smell the smoke, others heard a commotion in the hallway.

“There was no alarms, no nothing. I just found out because people were yelling, screaming and all that,” said another woman. “What I did hear when we came out was people screaming from the window, like ‘help, help, help, help.’”

“I heard glass crackling and I saw a couple of flames, like if you burn tissue or something you see it coming out the window, I saw that coming out the window of my bedroom where I was asleep,” a man added. “I just got up, I woke up my wife, and I started knocking on doors.”

Nigro said it appears the fire started in the kitchen and there’s no indication that it was suspicious. He added, given the extent of the damage, it’s too early too tell whether the unit had working smoke detectors.

