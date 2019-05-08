



— A violent killing in a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn has prompted resident leaders to demand increased security, which they say could have saved a life.

One week, ago 83-year-old Jacolia James was beaten to death inside her apartment at the Carter G. Woodson Houses in Brownsville.

James’ killer is still on the loose.

On Wednesday, her children and other family and friends were at the NYCHA housing complex calling for tougher security for the building, security they feel could have saved James’ life, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Tenants said right now there is only a security guard that works from 5 p.m. until midnight and no security cameras. They want NYCHA to step up with around-the-clock security guards and cameras.

“We’re putting out a voice out here now so that they can hear that,” daughter Lynda James said. “Hopefully, something will be done by that. That’s my purpose. My purpose is to make sure my mom’s death serves a purpose.”

“We need security bad. On my floor, someone came in, a foreigner. He got mixed up and he was kicking on my door. I had to call 911,” tenant Delores Dalton said. “I got the imprints of his feet on my door now. They said, ‘Don’t open the door.’ I said, ‘Of course I won’t.’ But I had a 2 by 4, honey, waiting for him when he came in. You gotta protect yourself.”

CBS2 reached out to NYCHA and was waiting to see what if any action the agency has taken or plans to take to upgrade security.