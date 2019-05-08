Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in Rockland County are trying to crack down on car break-ins.
Surveillance video shows two men breaking into a car in Spring Valley.
They say this is one of more than a dozen break-ins happening in that area in recent weeks.
Detectives say the thieves strike overnight, breaking into both locked and unlocked cars to take bags, wallets, cash, and even furniture.
The Ramapo Police Department is looking for any information on these men and urge anyone with information about these crimes to contact Ramapo Police Detective Fitzgerald at 845-918-4351, or submit an ANONYMOUS TIP via the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.