NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of exposing himself on the subway.

The alleged incident took place last November on a southbound Q train at East 86th Street and Second Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Police said a 27-year-old victim recently spotted the suspect on a southbound Q train at the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station and took a photo with her phone.

The man wanted for questioning is described as white, approximately 60 to 70 years old, with gray hair, last seen wearing a dark colored leather jacket, purple button down shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

