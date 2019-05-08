CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a pedestrian and took off in Brooklyn.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Lee Avenue and Middleton Street in Williamsburg.

The woman amazingly survives the hit. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they located the car but the driver has not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

