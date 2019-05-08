NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City tradition will be silenced at the end of the month.

95.5 WPLJ radio will go off the air.

Fans and former DJs are sounding off, saying their goodbyes.

95.5 WPLJ signed on the air in 1971. May 31, 2019 will be our final broadcast. More details to follow shortly. Thank you for the years of support and for listening! pic.twitter.com/tiFbvj5hC9 — 95.5 PLJ (@955PLJ) May 8, 2019

“The rumors you’ve been hearing are true,” the station announced on Twitter Wednesday morning. “As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31st.”

WPLJ first went on the air 48 years ago in 1971.

“Thank you for the years of support and for listening!” the station wrote.

I feel weird posting this. Thanks for all the kind words and messages. We have a great tribute planned, and will be signing off this iconic radio station at 11:59p on 5/31. https://t.co/wJwU2AlMGS — Mike Allan (@DJMikeAllan) May 8, 2019

They’ll go off the air at 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

Reports indicate revenues are down 70 percent over the last decade, and that is has been sold to a Christian broadcasting company.

It’s official. Goodbyes are hard. This one’s gonna hurt a little. Okay, a lot. #TheEndOfAnEra https://t.co/B6CXTyqRjI — Race Taylor (@RaceTaylor) May 8, 2019

Current host Race Taylor tweeted “It’s official. Goodbyes are hard. This one’s going to hurt a little. Okay, a lot. #EndofanEra”

Loyal listeners made their feelings known on WPLJ’s Facebook page.

“I am literally in tears,” Kathleen Stanley wrote.

“PLJ changed my life. I won $5000 in 1989 with the song of the day contest. I used the money to go to college and become an RN,” wrote Eileen Moliere.

CBS2’s Vaness Murdock met up with Patty Steele of WCBS FM’s “Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele.” She co-hosted WPLJ with Shannon in the early 2000s.

“It’s just so sad,” Steele said. “We had some incredible guests and that was really fun.”

Steele describes the station as legendary across the nation.

“Its had two iterations. Moment-defining rock station into adult pop 30 that it became with Scott. So to see that go away is breathtaking,” Steele said. “Its legacy is almost something that’s indescribable.”

A legacy that will live on, even as the tunes fade into history.