CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Health, Health Alert, Local TV, Measles, measles outbreak, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s health department shut down another Brooklyn preschool in an effort to stem the ongoing measles outbreak.

Officials allege Simche Kinder repeatedly failed to comply with the health commissioner’s emergency order requiring unvaccinated students to stay home.

MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES

The department previously closed at least seven other schools. Officials are helping parents find alternative care for their children.

At least 466 measles cases have been confirmed in Brooklyn and Queens since last September, mostly in members of the Orthodox Jewish community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s