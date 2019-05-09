Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s health department shut down another Brooklyn preschool in an effort to stem the ongoing measles outbreak.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s health department shut down another Brooklyn preschool in an effort to stem the ongoing measles outbreak.
Officials allege Simche Kinder repeatedly failed to comply with the health commissioner’s emergency order requiring unvaccinated students to stay home.
MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES
- NYC.gov Measles Information Page
- Where To Get Immunizations In New York City
- Citywide Immunization Registry (CIR)
- Signs And Symptoms
- CDC Measles Statistics
The department previously closed at least seven other schools. Officials are helping parents find alternative care for their children.
At least 466 measles cases have been confirmed in Brooklyn and Queens since last September, mostly in members of the Orthodox Jewish community.