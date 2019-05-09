CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vigil will be held Thursday for the six family members killed when a fire ravaged their Harlem home early Wednesday morning.

Harlem fire victim, 45-year-old Andrea Pollidores, was killed along with four kids and one adult early Wednesday morning.

A makeshift memorial with candles and flowers is growing outside the apartment building at Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard and 142nd Street.

Andrea Pollidore and four of her children were killed. Pollidore’s brother was also killed.

Yesterday, friends and family released balloons outside the charred fifth floor apartment as they looked up in disbelief.

Four children were among six people killed in a fire at a NYCHA building in Harlem on May 8, 2019. (credit: Angel Cardenas)

Apartment 5G inside the New York City Housing Authority‘s Frederick Samuel Houses is now just a burned out shell.

Web Extra: Mayor De Blasio, FDNY & NYCHA On Fatal Harlem Fire

“Preliminarily, we believe the fire was an accident and that it started in the kitchen, on the stove, quickly extended out of the kitchen, and eventually involved every room in this apartment, including the two rooms where the victims were found,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

FDNY Investigating If Smoke Detectors Worked In NYCHA Apartment Where Family Died In Blaze

NYCHA says the building’s smoke detectors were last inspected in January.

Investigators are looking into whether anyone in that family may have removed the batteries.

