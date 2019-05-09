



– A vigil will be held Thursday for the six family members killed when a fire ravaged their Harlem home early Wednesday morning.

A makeshift memorial with candles and flowers is growing outside the apartment building at Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard and 142nd Street.

Video footage from the fire apartment at 2441 7th Avenue in Harlem, where two adults and four children were killed early this morning. pic.twitter.com/TBAR5i5ri4 — FDNY (@FDNY) May 8, 2019

Andrea Pollidore and four of her children were killed. Pollidore’s brother was also killed.

Yesterday, friends and family released balloons outside the charred fifth floor apartment as they looked up in disbelief.

Apartment 5G inside the New York City Housing Authority‘s Frederick Samuel Houses is now just a burned out shell.

“Preliminarily, we believe the fire was an accident and that it started in the kitchen, on the stove, quickly extended out of the kitchen, and eventually involved every room in this apartment, including the two rooms where the victims were found,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

NYCHA says the building’s smoke detectors were last inspected in January.

Investigators are looking into whether anyone in that family may have removed the batteries.