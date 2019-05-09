NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and it’s not too late to get the perfect gift.
CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock found some unique experiences you can share to make this year memorable.
Crafting love at Brooklyn Glass in Gowanus is sure to warm mom’s heart.
“Glass is such a dynamic material that when people see it happening in front of their eyes, it’s immediately engaging,” instructor Jessi Moore told Murdock.
At The Scentarium in Tribeca, mom can make her own bespoke perfume.
“It’s fun, it’s interactive, it’s experiential and, as I like to say, it’s scent-ertaining,” Scenterprises CEO Sue Phillips said.
Phillips will help guide the process, like she has for stars like Jamie Foxx and Susan Sarandon.
“When people find the fragrance that they love and they finally spray it on, it’s palpable,” she said. “Their eyes light up, they smile broadly.”
These Mother’s Day experiences aren’t cheap. Crafting love for two at Brooklyn Glass costs $360, and the individual scent experience costs $500.