FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP (CBSNewYork) – Two bears were caught on camera battling it out on the front lawn outside a family’s house in Sussex County, New Jersey.

So what were they fighting over? CBS2’s Jessica Layton tried to find out.

Living in rural Frankford Township, Corey Bale has seen his fair share of wild animals.

“Deer, fox, coyote, you name it,” he said.

Never has he seen black bears brawling like this.

“It was incredible,” he said.

From the back deck, he was incredibly close to the wrestling and swatting claws. They were not playing around.

“You could hear the sound of their jaws when they hit, it was definitely impressive to see them,” said Bale.

It started when Bale got a call from his neighbor saying there was a bear behind his shed, just a few steps away from where his 3-year-old son likes to play.

Fortunately his boy was at school, but Bale was curious, so he went outside.

That’s when he saw two other bears going at it on the other side of the house.

Wildlife experts say the 250- to 300-pound bears are probably in a battle over a mate, especially since there was that third bear nearby.

“Living in the same area quite some time, it’s a deal breaker because it’s breeding season,” said Carol Tyler, an animal control officer. “So they don’t want to share territory, so somebody’s gotta move on.”

They don’t fight to the death — the smaller animal typically gives up. In this case, the bears ran off, so we don’t know who got the girl.

Corey says he was never exactly scared, but he knew when it was time to go inside.

“As long as you respect them they shouldn’t be a problem,” said Bale.

He plans to keep being cautious with his cell phone close by, just in case there’s another wild confrontation to catch on camera.