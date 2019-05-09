



High pressure will begin to lose its grip this afternoon, so we’ll see more in the way of cloud cover than we saw yesterday. This will be combined with an onshore wind, so don’t expect a warm day either — just the upper 50s or so.

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies along with drizzle passing through the area, especially north and west. It will be on the cool side again with temps falling into the low to mid 50s.

Expect a passing shower or two tomorrow with moments of brightening. And since we’ll be in the warm sector, we’ll be running a little warmer, as well — going for about 70°.

And as of now, Saturday looks like the better half of the weekend with sunshine and highs approaching 70°.

Unfortunately, rain’s likely into Mother’s Day, so plan on having the umbrella handy.