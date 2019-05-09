NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York appeals court granted a stay that temporarily blocks the opening of a homeless shelter located in the former Park Savoy Hotel.
The city had plans to open the shelter near what some people call “Billionaires Row” on West 58th Street near 7th Avenue.
Last month the city was given a green light to open the shelter, but now the courts will review the entire case.
“This building, you can only access one staircase,” said M. Les Fischer, a Midtown resident. “You can be trapped on the staircase, you can be tumbling down the narrow, winding staircase. You can be trapped in the hallway in the event of a fire and you can die.”
The city says the building is safe as approved by the fire department and the Department of Buildings.
In a statement the city said “We remain focused on opening this site as soon as possible so that we can provide high-quality shelter and employment services to hard-working New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.”