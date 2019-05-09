



– Police are still looking for the man who hit a pregnant woman walking in Williamsburg with his car then took off, at one point driving on the sidewalk to get away.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, she was crossing the street with bags at Lee Avenue and Middleton Street when she was struck by a car that appears to be speeding.

In the graphic video, she flips and lands on her backside, reports CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

You see her start to get up on her own as stunned onlookers come over to help.

Eventually another unmarked car with flashing lights appears to chase after the other car.

Security video from a few blocks away on Franklin Avenue and Park Avenue shows the car involved in the hit and run driving up on the sidewalk from different angles as it flees, just missing other people on the sidewalk.

Police say the car was abandoned not far from there. The suspect took off on foot.

Yitchak Langsam, the manager of a meat store on the corner where it happened, says the woman had just been inside shopping. He witnessed the whole thing.

Like many other people in the area, he can’t believe she survived what he saw.

“I was sure it was a lost cause, or like critical condition,” Langsam said. “It’s like a real miracle that she’s OK. I was really shocked.”

The woman is now recovering at Bellevue Hospital Center.

It’s unclear who the car with the flashing lights belonged to, whether or not it was police and whether that suspect was already being chased.

