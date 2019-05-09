



— Westchester County is pushing back on concerns about safety at Playland Park

County Executive George Latimer took CBS2’s Tony Aiello on a tour Thursday to show that the famed amusement park is ready for Saturday’s season opener.

From fresh paint to new plants and updated posters, Playland is being prepped for its 92nd season.

Recently, the Art Deco gem, the only government-owned amusement park in the U.S., has received some bad press, “that cast doubt on whether this park is ready to be opened safely and properly,” Latimer said, adding, “This park is ready to be opened safely and properly.”

To prove it, the county executive and his team offered a media tour.

Is the food handled in a safe manner? The health commissioner says yes. The restaurants have been inspected and issues addressed.

Kept at a distance were representatives of Standard Amusements, the private company that just lost its contract to run the park. Standard claims the county is whitewashing concerns raised by its experts and consultants.

When asked by Aiello if due to the age of the park some of the facilities are not appropriate for modern hygienic standards, Standard Amusements VP John Harding said, “That’s correct, Tony.”

“It’s going to take a lot of redoing a lot of these buildings, new surfaces, new floors, new ceilings, new walls, everything, correct plumbing, hand-washing facilities,” Harding added.

Standard Amusements and the county put out dueling reports, complete with photos. Latimer said given Playland’s age, “you will see things that look worn and dated by age. But you will see cleanliness, you will see health, and you will also see that things are operated in the proper fashion.”

The county said the state will sign off on every ride and the health department on every food facility, before the park opens at noon on Saturday.

To boost opening weekend attendance, Playland is offering a Sunday special — free admission for moms.