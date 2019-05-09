Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A quick-thinking school bus driver in central New York saved a teenager’s life when a speeding car flew past a student about to step of the bus.
The close-call was caught on video from inside the bus as 13-year-old Matthew Squires was about to step out the side door at his stop in Norwich.
The driver, Samantha Call, was able to yank him back by his hoodie just in time.
“The last thing I remember was getting yanked back and the car flying by,” said Squires.
“All I could think of was Matt is going to get hurt, so I just pulled him,” said Call.
The school district is sharing the video to spread awareness on school bus safety.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.