NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were shot outside a nightclub in SoHo overnight.

Police said the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument. The suspect opened fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside SOB’s, or Sounds of Brazil, on Varick Street.

The live music venue has been around for more than 30 years. According to its website, there was a special event last night featuring a number of DJs.

A 26 yr old man was shot two times in the chest. A 29 year old man was shot in the hip after an argument between a large group outside of Sounds of Brazil (S.O.B’s) club on Varick St in Soho. The search for the suspect continues. The victim’s are expected to survive. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gH5fPkX0lm — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) May 9, 2019

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and a 29-year-old was shot in the hip. The second victim allegedly fled the scene but was found about two blocks away.

Both men were taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue in serious but stable condition.

One witness told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas he heard three shots as he was walking out of the subway station.

“I was walking up the steps and I was on my phone using the Wi-Fi from the subway, so I wasn’t paying attention. And then I just heard it, and my head just perked up,” said Luca Presciutti.

Police said the suspect was last seen heading west on Houston Street.

