NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A stunning shooting that shook a Brooklyn community has now apparently been solved.
Steven Bynum, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday and charged with the 2017 shooting of a young pregnant woman.
Tytianna Sparks was five months pregnant when she was shot twice in the head near her Dean Street home in Brownsville.
Tytianna’s parents told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport she was shot while returning from a local laundromat when she was shot. It happened in broad daylight. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital.
Incredibly, both Tytianna and her baby survived.
Sources told CBS2 that Tytianna was not the intended target.