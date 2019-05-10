



— The latest trend in wellness is CBD. It’s a component of cannabis or marijuana, but it’s not psychoactive.

More people are using CBD to stop pain, promote relaxation and ease various body issues. And as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Friday, it’s even part of massages at spas.

Breanna Arrington is always active. She’s an actor and a personal trainer. So when she recently injured a muscle in her hip, it was a major setback.

“An injury will definitely not only not allow me to do my job job, but also it takes a little bit of me away. A little bit of me dies,” Arrington said.

When physical therapy didn’t help, she turned to massages using cream infused with CBD, and she quickly saw results.

“I’m here twice a month and I’m back [to] doing the things that I love to do,” Arrington said. “I’m back at taekwondo, back lifting, using my body in dynamic ways.”

MORE: CBD Jelly Beans: Jelly Belly Founder Launches Beans Infused With CBD

CBD is derived from cannabis, but doesn’t contain THC, the chemical that gets you high. Advocates believe it may be the answer to all kinds of health problems.

“CBD is great for relieving inflammation and pain and it’s also good for relaxation and reduction of anxiety and stress,” massage therapist Demetri Travlos said.

Which explains why CBD is popping up in drinks, snacks and even cosmetics.

However, some doctors say there are still lots of questions about it.

“We are are still at the beginning of trying to understand what CBD does in the body,” said Dr. Margaret Haney of Columbia University Medical Center.

MORE: Beauty Industry Buzzing Over CBD Products, But Do They Work?

Haney is internationally recognized for her research on cannabis. She said while CBD has potential, the science isn’t there yet.

“We don’t know, as scientists, if it gets absorbed, how it’s acting, what dose one needs. So there are so many unanswered questions. I need placebo-controlled evidence to be convinced,” Haney said.

Arrington said she has all the evidence she needs.

“It works great for me. It might not work great for everybody. So if I feel better, I’m going to take that as a win,” she said.

MORE: NYC Postpones Crackdown On CBD In Food, Drinks

While the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t yet regulate most CBD products, it has moved against some businesses that put CBD in foods. The agency has said it will hold a public hearing at the end of the month to gather more information.