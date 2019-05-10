NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Delta flight operated by Republic Airways was forced to return to LaGuardia Airport after a passenger allegedly tried to open the door to the plane while in flight.

According to passengers on the flight, a woman in her 20s appeared to be behave in a suicidal and tried to open the door as the flight approached New York after its departure from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Passenger Stacy Herbert posted about the incident as it happened on her Twitter account.

“Her father pulled her from door,” posted Herbert. “She was screaming her head off that she needed to open the door and die.”

“I wasn’t scared as I knew the door could not be opened but her shrieks were terrifying,” she added later. “And she was sitting behind us so when she was pulled back to her seat it was awful to see her suicidal distress.”

Once on the ground, the woman was taken off the plane. None of the passengers or flight crew were reported to have suffered any injuries.

After the incident, Port Authority police took statements from the passengers.

Republic Airways would not confirm the incident, other than to issue a statement, reading, in part, “We’re aware of the social media report related to the flight and are looking into it, but what I can tell you now is that the flight landed uneventfully and proceeded to its gate.”

