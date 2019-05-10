LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were on the scene Friday of a Hazmat situation in a Long Island beach community.

Officials said it was a precaution taken due to an overabundance of concern to keep everyone safe. A Hazmat crew responded to West Beech Street in Long Beach, where there was an active chemical situation in a garage after a male victim was discovered unconscious in his side yard, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“Inside a detached garage they saw what appears to be a chemical laboratory. There was an active heat source and there were chemicals that appeared to be cooking inside. The aided was transported to local hospital,” Long Beach Police Det. Lt. Stefan Chernaski said.

Officers responded to the male passed out in an area adjacent to a garage, where a distinct odor was emanating, police said.

Long Beach police and fire, and first responders from surrounding communities evacuated several homes as a precaution. The Hazmat decontamination unit then moved in.

“It happens all over., It’s not restricted to any one neighborhood. It can happen right next door to me. It can happen right next door to you. It’s a whole society problem,” resident Mike Mitchell said.

“What a surprise in this neighborhood because it’s otherwise very calm, very great family neighborhood. So I find it shocking, disturbing. I hope there are no deaths involved,” another resident said.

The condition of the male victim was not immediately known. Police said the area was expected to be reopened to residents once the decontamination process was completed.