



– The murder trial of gang members charged in the stabbing death of a Bronx teenager outside a bodega resumes Friday.

Five of the 14 gang members accused of killing accused of killing ‘Junior’ Lesandro Guzman-Feliz are now on trial.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video of the 15-year-old being dragged out into a street in Belmont, where they say he was attacked with knives and a machete.

That’s when Junior’s parents left the courtroom, unable to watch the disturbing footage.

A DNA expert also testified Junior’s blood was found inside one of the getaway cars, along with blood from suspect Elvin Garcia, but he said there wasn’t a lot of DNA found on confiscated weapons.

“I did find that really weird, but I think one of the main reasons for that is because the most blood was probably on the non-found machete. That was basically used to kill Junior.” said Junior’s family friend Jennifer Weisel.

Prosecutors say the suspects mistakenly thought Junior was a rival gang member.

They face life in prison if convicted.