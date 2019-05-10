



The massive overtime scandal at the MTA has many demanding the agency take action, which is why the the chair of the agency called for an emergency meeting today.

According to the MTA, overtime costs were up $122 million last year.

That includes the nearly $460,000 paycheck raked in by the LIRR’s chief measurement officer thanks to a staggering $344,000 in overtime. That adds up to 3,800 hours in extra shifts.

MTA board member Larry Schwartz is demanding that the MTA hire a former prosecutor as an independent investigator to bring overtime violators to justice.

“That is impossible. Nobody can work that many hours a day. Are you going to tell me that you didn’t take a sick day in 2018? You didn’t take a vacation day? I don’t believe it. Nobody believes it,” said Schwartz. “People need to either go to jail. They need to be prosecuted. And we need to collect the money that they stole.”

This comes as the MTA has decided to assign agency cops to take attendance at LIRR facilities. Sources tell CBS2 there’s a concern that people are clocking in for coworkers.

The chairman of the union that represents LIRR workers called the move “insulting,” saying the officers should be out fighting crime.

MTA chair Patrick Foye ordered the heads of different transit to check the books, giving them 60 days to do a full review of overtime procedures and regulations. Findings will be made public.

Meanwhile, that emergency meeting is set for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.