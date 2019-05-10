Comments
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
A few hit and miss showers will swing through today with temperatures running about 10° warmer than yesterday. Highs will be closer to seasonal in the low 70s.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will push through this evening with generally quieter conditions overnight. Expect temps to fall into the mid 50s or so.
High pressure will nudge in just enough tomorrow to provide us with sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Highs will be near normal again in the upper 60s.
As for Mother’s Day, expect rain, drizzle, and cooler temperatures. Highs that day will be in the 50s.