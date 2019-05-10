Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released video of three suspects wanted for a couple of robberies on the 4 train in the Fordham section of the Bronx.
Police say the three men stole a pair of headphones from a passenger on a southbound train at the Burnside station on April 18.
The victim allegedly fought back, until one of the men threatened him, saying he had a gun.
Police say the same men tried to take headphones from a woman on the 4 train a week later, but dropped them while running away.
