



— A Brooklyn cultural center is going up against its biggest battle since it survived the Civil War. This one, though, is financial.

There’s no arguing that Brooklyn is rich in history.

Though it has been around for almost for 181 years years, a symbolic spot in Crown Heights may not be able to stand the test of time, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported Friday.

There are signs all over the Weeksville Heritage Center asking for donations, but the marketing tools aren’t working any longer. The budget is running out. The executive director says without extra donations, they may have to close the center at the end of June.

The village was founded in 1838, shortly after New York abolished slavery. The land used to be a village and safe haven for freed and formally enslaved African Americans before the Civil War. In 1974 it was turned into a museum dedicated to preserving its history and teaching visitors about it.

But now, the center is dealing with a budget deficit and officials are reaching out to the community for help, hoping to raise $200,000 to keep it open through September, when it’s expected that additional funding from city grants will kick in.

“This is an amazing sight of an incredible community here in Brooklyn that’s part of a larger story of how Brooklyn developed, of how New York City developed, and it’s part of American history, so it’s relevant to everyone,” said Rob Fields, president of the Weeksville Heritage Center.

So far, they have raised $122,000 in four days. For more information on how you can help, please click here and here.