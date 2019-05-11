



– BTS fever has again hit New York City as super-fans in the so-called BTS Army take to camping outside for the best spot next week.

The wildly popular South Korean pop group is performing a free concert in Central Park on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of members of the BTA Army, as fans call themselves, are camping out to hold their spots in line.

Some have already been sleeping in the park for days.

“I’ve been here since Wednesday, so a whole week I’ve been or will be here,” Sarah Coraizaga, who already lives in Manhattan.

“We have been here since Tuesday,” said Sarah Smith, also of Manhattan. “We’re really dedicated and we really want to be there in the front, seeing them and loving them.”

All this dedication might not be legal.

Trust us we’re just as excited as you are about the #BTS (방탄소년단) @bts_bighit concert @SummerStage next Wednesday, but… For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don’t pitch tents ⛺️ in or outside #CentralPark. #NYC #BTSarmy pic.twitter.com/g2feQF1TX0 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) May 10, 2019

The NYPD tweeted a photo and warning to fans that camping and pitching tents inside or outside the park is not allowed.

Since then, most tents have come down.

Fans are hoping they’re allowed to stay put, with just pillows and blankets.