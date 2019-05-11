CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities in New Jersey want your help finding whoever shot a cat with an arrow.

Howell Police found the cat at 6:15 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Casino Drive in Howell.

The cat was taken to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe the cat was shot with a handheld crossbow.

The cat had been well cared for prior to being shot, authorities said. It has since undergone surgery and is recovering.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Animal Cruelty Hotline at 1 (877) 898-7297, or Howell Municiopal Humane Law Enforcement at (732) 922-0100.

