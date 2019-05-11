CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Jersey City, New Jersey, New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help locating a woman who disappeared from her home last month.

The Jersey City Police Department is seeking 24-year-old Mayushi V. Bhagat, last seen on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bhagat attends school in New York City and has friends in the South Plainfield, N.J., area. She was last seen wearing colorful pants and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who has had contact with Bhagat is urged to call the Jersey City Police Department at (201) 547-5427.

