By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a stunning, sunny Saturday with blue skies and mild temps, clouds will return to the area tonight ahead of a frontal system.

That system will bring us much cooler temps and a steady rain overnight into much of Sunday. Expect temps dropping down to near 50 overnight with the rain moving in.

Sadly, conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s. It appears that just like last Sunday, the rain could linger through much of the afternoon into the evening. Perhaps an umbrella would make a good gift idea for mom!

Monday will start off the new work week with another round of rain as our unsettled pattern continues. It’ll be chilly again with temps only in the low 50s…a far cry from milder temps we should be reaching.

