By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Producer
Happy Saturday! Enjoy this awesome day as temps and sky conditions will both cooperate. Today’s high: 67-71°.
Sunday, unfortunately kind of stinks for Mothers Day. It’s looking like complete cloud cover. The “best” time of day (and I’m using best liberally) would be early morning north & east of NYC.
Temps are much cooler, expect a 10° drop at least. Rain starts as early as late Saturday night south & west, but quickly envelops the area by 8 a.m.
The rest of the day is wet & dreary, and unfortunately, it lingers into Monday. Sunday’s temps: 55-59°