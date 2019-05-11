



– A suspect who had been arrested in connection with the robbery of multiple Manhattan banks was released from prison but is again being sought by police for allegedly robbing two more banks.

The FBI New York Violent Crimes Task Force say 49-year-old Jamie Frierson allegedly robbed the Apple Bank at 120 East Fordham Road on Wednesday, and the Apple Bank at 44 East 161st Street on Thursday, both in the Bronx.

Witnesses say Frierson approached the teller window and handed an employee a note that stated he wanted money and that he was armed. No one was hurt in either incident.

Almost two years ago, law enforcement had dubbed Frierson “Broadway Bandit” in connection to a string of bank robberies in Union Square, Midtown, the Upper West Side and Harlem, many of them on Broadway.

Back then, the robbery spree started on Aug. 16, 2017, when the suspect allegedly hit two banks in one day, a Union Square HSBC and a Chase Bank on 32nd Street and Broadway, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Frierson’s whereabouts is urged to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.