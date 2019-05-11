Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rob a pregnant woman in Newark.
The Newark Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
They say around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday he approached the pregnant woman who was walking with another woman and a child on the 400 block of Market Street.
Investigators say he grabbed the pregnant woman’s neck and tried to snatch her gold chain.
The woman struggled with the man before he ran off without the chain.
The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, 6′ tall and 170 lbs. He was wearing a tan coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newark Police Crime Stoppers at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All calls are kept confidential and could result in a reward.