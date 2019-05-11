CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The InterSchool Orchestras of New York gives public school students a chance to learn how to play classical instruments and perform at major concert halls across the city.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, they’re hosting a special Mother’s Day concert at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Kids under 18 can get in for free. For more information about that show, click here.

Executive Director Karen Geer and musician William Belfor stopped by to discuss it.

You can hear more about it in the video above.

For more information about the InterSchool Orchestra program, click here.

