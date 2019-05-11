NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx man seriously injured in a hit and run crash three months ago is finally home, just in time for Mother’s Day.

As he begins his recovery, police are still looking for the driver, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

This is not the life 28-year-old Jared d’Amico ever expected, struggling on the stairs and needing a whole lot of help from mom.

“I never would’ve thought he would’ve made it,” said his mom, Kim d’Amico. “I really didn’t.”

“I’ve been through some stuff,” said Jared. “Like they say, I’ve been through the ringer.”

The Bronx man is home for the first time in three months after being hit by a car while crossing east Tremont Avenue near Milton Avenue.

“Day to day it’s basically just focusing on getting better,” he said.

Police say the driver left him helpless in the road with broken ribs, legs, and spinal fractures. He was unconscious at the hospital for eight days.

“When I came to, I was like, ‘Whoa, where am I, what’s going on?” he said. “Why do I got rods and a neck brace?”

A severe brain injury also caused memory loss. Jared spent weeks in a rehab center until he could get back on his feet and back home.

“I had to learn how to walk, think and kinda talk again,” he said. “I was like a newborn.”

As Jared continues his recovery, one thing he can’t stop thinking about is that the person who did this still walks free. Police say no one has been arrested, calling this case an active investigation.

“Who sends a person four buildings across the street, leaves them for dead and just drives away?” said Jared.

“Whoever did this knows what they did,” said Kim. “I want that person to serve. I want him to come forward.”

For now, the d’Amicos stay positive.

“It’s good to be back for Mother’s Day, to take her out do something special,” said Jared.

“It’s a great Mother’s Day gift, I can’t even say that enough,” said Kim. “He’s my miracle child.”

They are just grateful for what they do have this Mother’s Day: Each other.