NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were hurt, one seriously, after being hit by a car in Lower Manhattan.
It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night near Murray Street and West Street.
The 27-year-old driver remained at the scene and is in police custody.
A 42-year-old woman had her foot severed and is being treated at Bellevue Hospital.
A 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.
Charges are pending against the driver.