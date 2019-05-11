CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were hurt, one seriously, after being hit by a car in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night near Murray Street and West Street.

The 27-year-old driver remained at the scene and is in police custody.

A 42-year-old woman had her foot severed and is being treated at Bellevue Hospital.

A 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Charges are pending against the driver.

