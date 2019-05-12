Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding five suspects sought for beating, slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn.
It happened on Friday at 5:10 p.m. near Chestnut Street and Glenmore Avenue in East New York.
That’s when police the five men approached the 38-year-old victim from behind. They shoved him to the ground and started punching and kicking him. They slashed him in the head and stole his wallet, getting away with $60.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
