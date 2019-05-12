



— Days after police released video of suspects wanted in two separate anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, there is new information.

One of the victims spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Sunday, telling her he was so badly beaten, there are still bruises on his face one week later.

Police are hoping the public recognizes four men, each captured on video wearing sweatshirts and believed to be in their 20s. The NYPD said the group assaulted a 42-year-old Jewish man in Williamsburg last Saturday shortly after 1 a.m.

“‘Jews. We hate Jews,’ and a few times they say this,” the victim told CBS2 by phone.

With the suspects still on the loose, the victim is too scared to reveal his identity.

“One terrible punch, like full of power, like a lot of power in one punch,” the victim said. “Terrible pain on the teeth and on the eyes.”

The victim said he was walking on Broadway when all of a sudden the attackers came from around the corner on Lynch Street and punched him in the face.

“And then I hear somebody say for the other people, ‘Oh, he’s not down,’ like he wants come back. ‘Oh, he’s not down?’ Then I start to scream and fight, and scream for help,” he said.

The victim said he ran with two good Samaritans to the 90th Precinct. He was told by witnesses the suspects had also thrown stones at Jews in the area prior to attacking him.

“Abe,” who only wanted to give his first name, is friends with the victim.

“We hope they’re going to find them because you don’t know … they could come back and attack again,” Abe said.

He said the victim was out of work this week.

“He wasn’t able to work. His face was swollen. He had terrible pain,” Abe said. “I’m very afraid to go out at night because we don’t know what’s going to be … if this is something that’s going to keep on happening.”

Also last week, in an unrelated incident in the neighborhood, police said a man slapped another Jewish man so hard his hat fell off and he nearly fell to the ground. Police are also looking for that suspect.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.