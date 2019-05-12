Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A departmental trial is set to begin Monday for the NYPD officer accused in the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.
Officer Daniel Pantaleo is being prosecuted by the Civilian Complaint Review Board.
Pantaleo is accused of placing Garner in a chokehold back in 2014 while attempting to arrest him for “loosie” cigarettes.
A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo on criminal charges.
He could be fired if he is found to have violated department rules regarding the reckless and intentional use of a chokehold.