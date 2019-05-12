Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this week’s Furry Friend Finder, we introduce you to Cassie and Lulu.
Cassie is a 10-year-old beagle who loves to go for walks, cuddle, and snuggle. She needs a house with a yard.
Lulu is a 9-year-old Jack Russel mix who likes to go for walks and is playful. Her favorite game is fetch.
We also have a Furry Friend Finder update this Mother’s Day. Fatima, a 10-year-old Maltese, went home with Anna and her 9-year-old Shih Tzu/American Eskimo mix Jameelah. Anna told us Fatima means captivating in Arabic and Jameelah means beautiful.
You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.